LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: price and official photos

The Ford F-150 Raptor is one of the most desirable vehicles on the other side of the pond. An impressive high-performance pick-up, with an undercarriage designed to withstand the most abuses off the road, especially at high speeds. Its 3.5 V6 EcoBoost engine develops 450 hp and its appearance is extremely gross. It is a dark object of desire, and it is forbidden fruit on this side of the pond. Fortunately, LEGO Technic has the solution to your desire to own a Raptor: a new set of 1,379 pieces and almost 150 euros.

This set is part of the LEGO Technic collection. That is, it is a set not recommended for children, if not for adults. Although its number of pieces is not high, it requires a very well developed spatial vision and some practice in building similar sets. It will take a significant amount of time to build, so you’re guaranteed a few afternoons of fun. You must bear in mind that it is a set of an important size: once assembled, the Ford F-150 Raptor to scale measures 42 cm long, 15 cm high and 18 cm wide.

It is an ideal complement to the LEGO Technic sets of the Land Rover Defender and the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

It is a set of a considerable size, and thanks to that, it is a very detailed set of parts, of great fidelity to the original vehicle. Not only is it painted in the orange color with which the pick-up was presented to the world, It has a V6 engine with moving pistons and a functional suspension scheme. Based on the photos, it appears to retain the rigid axle rear schematic and front independent suspension, with the suspension arms, knuckles and shock absorbers recreated with great attention to detail.

The four doors of the vehicle, the tailgate and the hood are fully functional, and the wheel mounted on its roof allows us to turn the wheels of the vehicle. The rear differential is fully functional and some stickers are responsible for bringing the model even closer to reality, including a Michigan license plate for the tailgate. The price of this set in Spain is 149.99 euros and It will go on sale on October 1, 2021. At the moment, you can already reserve it on the official LEGO website in Spain.