The film industry suffers a marked decrease in the activity of both premieres and filming, however it does not mean that it is completely stopped. Today, for example, LEGO and Universal Studios they surprised announcing an alliance.

The agreement is for a duration of the next five years and includes collaboration exclusively in the making, production and distribution of films. According to Deadline, the fact was confirmed by studio president Donna Langley, along with LEGO entertainment director Jill Wilfert.

“The Lego System in Play gives people the ability to build worlds and create stories that they transmit throughout every phase of their lives,” said Donna Langley, president of Universal, quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet also refers to Jill Wilfert, director of entertainment at Lego, who commented: “Partnering with such an iconic brand that is still relevant and constantly evolving allows for creativity in storytelling. We are delighted to begin building the next chapter of the Lego movies alongside Jill and the Lego team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation. ”

Why is it important?

For Universal Studios it is an opportunity to bring all their characters and franchises to the world of animated films, from Jurassic World, through Fast & Furious, to their most classic horror characters.

The interest, according to the media close to the information, stems from the success obtained by the productions that have reached the cinema with the LEGO label.

Let’s remember that, as a whole, The Lego Movie, The Lego Movie: The Second Part, as well as the spin-offs The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie, raised more than billion dollars only by global box office concept, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Meanwhile, for the Danish firm it is a new alliance that can nurture it with new characters and stories of global reach and with strong engagement, after the alliance with Warner Bros. Pictures, where all these productions came from.

