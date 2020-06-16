LEGO has unveiled the complete line of LEGO Super Mario, its innovative interactive toy based on our favorite plumber. In a live show presented by Ray bacon, youtuber, e Isabel Pérez, responsible for communication and events at LEGO Iberia, have explained exactly how it works.

As already guessed, it is a mix of video game and toy, which allows you to recreate the levels of Super Mario in the real world, like Mario Maker. The goal is that The interactive Super Mario figure collect the most coins in 60 seconds.

To make it more interesting, there will be different boxes: grass that you can step on, lava that will burn us, blocks of coins, enemies that will give us more coins if we step on them … With the different packs of expansions, we can also put on small challenges. For example, the seesaw of the piranha plant will allow us to earn coins by moving without letting Mario touch the plants. Or if we put the Mario Felino suit on it, he can « scale » surfaces, like a table, allowing us to build more complex levels.

For all this to work, in addition to large doses of imagination, The Super Mario figure comes with a large number of sensors, that will detect what type of square we have placed it, what color it is or if we are moving it. The classic « jumps » that we all do when we play with a figure will recognize them, come on. The figure will feature a small LCD « screen » on the chest and a bluetooth speaker who will report on the state of Super Mario (if he is burning, he will put little eyes of suffering and moan in pain). Powered by two AAA batteries

The starter pack will be essential to play LEGO Super Mario. Will include the figure of Super Mario, the starting pipe and the final pennant, indispensable to create the levels. The rest of the level depends on our imagination: only with the initial pack will there be multiple options to create the level paths, thanks to the seven different action bricks. But you can also take any item you find at home to make the levels longer and more interesting, or to modify the rules to change time or coins, for example.

If we want to expand the experience, we will have a wide variety of packs to choose from, from a wide price range. From expansion packs that include new builds, like Bowser’s Castle or Mario and Yoshi’s house, to random enemy packs.

In total, 23 products for the player to reimagine the world of Super Mario in life, real:

1 starter pack (€ 59.99) 4 power-up packs (€ 9.99) Mario de FuegoMario HelicopterMario FelinoMario Constructor8 expansion packs (between € 19.99 and € 99.99) Armored FortressDepartmental HockeyRoco Deadly LavaSuperderrape of the Plant Piranha Bill Balazos Avalanche Mario and Yoshi’s House Final Battle at Bowser Castle 10 enemy packs (€ 3.99) ParagoombaFuzzyPinchónBuzy BeetleBill BalaBob-ompEee CheepBlooperRainbow Phantasmirón

At the same time that you buy the pack, you can download a free application for the mobile or tablet with which share level ideas in an online forum, consult the instructions in more detail and make a Track our scores to encourage level rebuilding.

Finally, Isabel Pérez confirmed that they value this alliance with Nintendo because both companies share the value of play and creativity, and they expect the collaboration to be continuous. But, at the moment, they have no more plans to announce beyond this line of Super Mario.

LEGO Super Mario (all 23 packs) will hit stores on August 1, and you can pre-order the starter pack on their website.

