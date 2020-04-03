It’s Friday, and that means that new offers in Android apps and games have landed on Google Play. As usual during these days of quarantine, more and more developers are deciding to join the initiative to offer some of their best creations completely free of charge or with great discounts, just as the creators of Lara Croft did a few days ago. GO or Monument Valley 2.

On this occasion, among the selected titles we can find applications of the level of PowerAudio Music Player, and games like Traffix, one of the best indie games for Android of 2020, or the popular LEGO Star Wars. All of them will be able to be discounted, in some cases up to 100% with respect to their original prices.

Payment applications on Android on offer

GymACE Pro: Complete Protocol for the Gym | 3.59 euros 5.99

Ultra GPS Logger | 4.19 euros 8.49

Diseases | 0.69 euros 3.29

EX Photo Gallery Pro – 90% launch Discount | 0.69 euros 7.99

unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter | 1.09 euros 2.19

Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply | 2.79 euros 4.99

Drugs Dictionary | 0.89 euros 3.29

Camera 4K Pro | 1.09 euros 5.49

Free paid Android applications

Paid games for Android on sale

Sally’s Law | 0.89 euros 2.19

Mental Hospital IV HD | 0.59 euros 1.99

Aralon: Forge and Flame | 2.19 euros 4.99

Mental Hospital III HD | 0.59 euros 1.79

Slaughter 3: The Rebels | 0.59 euros 2.29

Codex of Victory – science fiction strategy | 1.99 euros 10.99

Traffix | 0.99 euros 2.39

Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison | 0.59 euros 2.29

Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike | 0.89 euros 3.59

Turn It On! | 1.09 euros 2.29

Pocket Rogues: Ultimate | 0.99 euros 1.89

This Is the Police | 1.99 euros 7.99

Titan Quest | 3.19 euros 7.99

MechaNika | 0.99 euros 1.79

911 Operator | 1.09 euros 6.99

Cultist Simulator | 3.49 euros 6.99

LEGO® Star Wars ™: TCS | 3.29 euros 7.49

STAY | 0.69 euros 44.99

Mystic Vale | 3.29 euros 5.99

Baldur’s Gate II | 5.49 euros 10.99

Thimbleweed Park | 4.99 euros 9.99

Mars Power Plants | 1.19 euros 2.09

Gold Rush! Anniversary | 1.29 euros 2.49

Pictominoes | 1.09 euros 2.29

Free Android paid games

Zombie City Defense | Free 2.19 euros

i Live – Gold Edition | Free 0.99 euros

A-2481 | Free 0.59 euros

Homo Machina | Free 3.49 euros

Tank Army – Fast Fingers Shmup | Free 1.99 euros

Cytus II | Free 1.99 euros

Beast Towers TD | Free 0.99 euros

Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead | Free 0.59 euros

Mine World: VIP | Free 1.19 euros

Knightfall | Free 2.39 euros

Sonny The Fool | Free 0.99 euros

The House: Action-horror | Free 0.59 euros

Helix Run 3D – Color running ball collector game | Free 0.79 euros

Fit In 3D – Best Relaxing puzzle casual game | Free 1.49 euros

LeagueMon VIP | Free 2.09 euros

Icons and personalization of payment for Android on sale

Minimal O – Icon Pack | 0.59 euros 1.79

Lotus Icon Pack | 0.59 euros 1.79

Crayon Icon Pack | 0.69 euros 1.79

GreenLine Icon Pack: LineX | 0.59 euros 1.79

Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic | 0.59 euros 1.49

Flat Pie – Icon Pack | 0.99 euros 1.99

Free payment icons and customization for Android

