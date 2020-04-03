It’s Friday, and that means that new offers in Android apps and games have landed on Google Play. As usual during these days of quarantine, more and more developers are deciding to join the initiative to offer some of their best creations completely free of charge or with great discounts, just as the creators of Lara Croft did a few days ago. GO or Monument Valley 2.
On this occasion, among the selected titles we can find applications of the level of PowerAudio Music Player, and games like Traffix, one of the best indie games for Android of 2020, or the popular LEGO Star Wars. All of them will be able to be discounted, in some cases up to 100% with respect to their original prices.
Payment applications on Android on offer
GymACE Pro: Complete Protocol for the Gym | 3.59 euros 5.99
Ultra GPS Logger | 4.19 euros 8.49
Diseases | 0.69 euros 3.29
EX Photo Gallery Pro – 90% launch Discount | 0.69 euros 7.99
unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter | 1.09 euros 2.19
Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply | 2.79 euros 4.99
Drugs Dictionary | 0.89 euros 3.29
Camera 4K Pro | 1.09 euros 5.49
Free paid Android applications
Paid games for Android on sale
Sally’s Law | 0.89 euros 2.19
Mental Hospital IV HD | 0.59 euros 1.99
Aralon: Forge and Flame | 2.19 euros 4.99
Mental Hospital III HD | 0.59 euros 1.79
Slaughter 3: The Rebels | 0.59 euros 2.29
Codex of Victory – science fiction strategy | 1.99 euros 10.99
Traffix | 0.99 euros 2.39
Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison | 0.59 euros 2.29
Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike | 0.89 euros 3.59
Turn It On! | 1.09 euros 2.29
Pocket Rogues: Ultimate | 0.99 euros 1.89
This Is the Police | 1.99 euros 7.99
Titan Quest | 3.19 euros 7.99
MechaNika | 0.99 euros 1.79
911 Operator | 1.09 euros 6.99
Cultist Simulator | 3.49 euros 6.99
LEGO® Star Wars ™: TCS | 3.29 euros 7.49
STAY | 0.69 euros 44.99
Mystic Vale | 3.29 euros 5.99
Baldur’s Gate II | 5.49 euros 10.99
Thimbleweed Park | 4.99 euros 9.99
Mars Power Plants | 1.19 euros 2.09
Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike | 0.89 euros 3.59
Gold Rush! Anniversary | 1.29 euros 2.49
Pictominoes | 1.09 euros 2.29
Free Android paid games
Zombie City Defense | Free 2.19 euros
i Live – Gold Edition | Free 0.99 euros
A-2481 | Free 0.59 euros
Homo Machina | Free 3.49 euros
Tank Army – Fast Fingers Shmup | Free 1.99 euros
Cytus II | Free 1.99 euros
Beast Towers TD | Free 0.99 euros
Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead | Free 0.59 euros
Mine World: VIP | Free 1.19 euros
Knightfall | Free 2.39 euros
Sonny The Fool | Free 0.99 euros
The House: Action-horror | Free 0.59 euros
Helix Run 3D – Color running ball collector game | Free 0.79 euros
Fit In 3D – Best Relaxing puzzle casual game | Free 1.49 euros
LeagueMon VIP | Free 2.09 euros
Icons and personalization of payment for Android on sale
Minimal O – Icon Pack | 0.59 euros 1.79
Lotus Icon Pack | 0.59 euros 1.79
Crayon Icon Pack | 0.69 euros 1.79
GreenLine Icon Pack: LineX | 0.59 euros 1.79
Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic | 0.59 euros 1.49
Flat Pie – Icon Pack | 0.99 euros 1.99
Free payment icons and customization for Android
Follow Andro4all
About Christian Collado
Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.
My work team: