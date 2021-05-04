LEGO Speed ​​Chamions launches new sets

If you are reading this post, it means that you, like us, are a big fan of cars in all its possible forms. And obviously every new set that LEGO releases on the market, you receive it with open arms, even if it means shaking your savings. Well then, we have good news and bad news, well LEGO launches new sets for Speed ​​Champions with cars like the Koenigsegg Jesko, the Toyota GR Supra or the Ford Bronco. The bad? That it will be difficult for you to stay with only one and in the end in your showcase you will want to have them all.

Speed ​​Champions is the cheapest way to access the LEGO car catalog, although it is quite far from the possibilities of the Creator or Technic series

In recent years we have seen that LEGO has decided to eagerly promote its Speed ​​Champions range taking advantage of its success. Reduced size, adjusted price and well-known reproductions of cars, have managed to attract the attention of petrolheads, especially taking into account the prohibitive prices that handle the sets of the superior ranges Technic or Creator.

By 2021 LEGO has decided to add the following individual sets to its ranks: Koenigsegg Jesko, Toyota GR Supra and McLaren Elva. And from here we find another common in this range, the double sets where competition and classic cars are represented. Thus, the new double sets are the following: Ford Bronco R and Ford GT Heritage Edition, Dodge Challenger T / A from ’70 and SRT Top Fuel Dragster and Chevrolet Corvette C8-R and Corvette from ’68.

All these kits are characterized by offering a maximum of parts that does not exceed 300 blocks per car, having a sale price around 20 euros in individual sets and between 40-60 euros in more complete sets. Its availability in Spain has not yet been communicated, but It seems that we will not have to wait too long to see these developments in the Spanish market.

That said and seen all the news … What new LEGO set do you keep?