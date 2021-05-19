Lego presents an incredible Spider-Man set with the Clarín building

Just yesterday we told you that Lego made Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet set official, and hours later it was totally overshadowed with one of its most surprising products to date. We talk about «Daily Bugle», a set inspired by the emblematic building of the newspaper El Clarín. If you are a fan of Marvel, surely you know that it is an iconic place for the history of Spider-man. We have seen it in comics, movies, and video games.

Be careful, this is not just any Spider-Man product. According to the Danish company, it is one of their biggest sets to date. Measures 82 centimeters tall. Yes, you read that right. In fact, when specifically compared to the rest of Marvel’s sets, “Daily Bugle” is by far the most imposing of all. It is built with a total of 3,772 pieces, so surely your lucky buyers will spend several hours to finish it.

As you yourself can see in the images, the set offers interior areas, including the office of J. Jonah Jameson himself, usual detractor of Spider-Man. Sure, it was a location that could not be missed. Attention to detail, such a distinctive element of Lego, is noticeable in every inch of the set.

“Daily Bugle is incredibly detailed both inside and out. It has three floors, the main street and the back alley. The whole set is modular too, which means you can remove walls and floors to get into action. Inside the building are several famous stages from different universes, including the ground floor entrance that can be destroyed to make it look like an explosion occurred. ‘

The brand designed the El Clarín building with the aim of representing various action scenes in which Spider-Man has been involved for more than 50 years. Thus, you will have the opportunity to recreate all kinds of moments, since the set includes up to 25 minifigures of different characters. Among them Peter Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Venom, Carnage, Mystery, Sandman, Daredevil, Blade, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Black Cat, Punisher, Robbie Robertson and more.

How much will it cost? Go preparing your portfolio. The new set of Spider-Man will be available from May 26 for 299.99 euros or 7,499 Mexican pesos. No, it is not cheap at all, but more than one fan will make an effort to obtain a product worth collecting.

Read this too …