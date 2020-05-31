LEGO always has surprises in its collection of cars, some more great than others, but for some months they were anticipating, almost almost as if it were the presentation of a real car, a new member of the family who will surely love those who love speed and build extremely complex models.

The collection of LEGO Technic It has some sports that look great, but nothing like what your eyes are about to see, because of the hand of Automobili Lamborghini They bring us a kit with one of the most impressive and fastest cars that have been seen in recent years, the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, the true king of this entire collection.

And we say that this new model is king because the LEGO version of the car most modern Lamborghini –the first hybrid of the Italian company– has nothing less than 3,696 pieces, with which an impressive replica of scale 1: 8, with measurements of 60 centimeters long, 25 wide and 13 tall, with a striking lime green color and golden accents, as well as the wheels that are the same as the original ones.

Beyond looking like a sports car that many of us want to have, this LEGO Lamborghini Sián hides some secretsit counts with scissor doors that open to reveal the interior of the vehicle, perfectly recreated. In it we also find a faithful reproduction of his luxurious style, with a fully functional eight-speed sequential gearbox and activated by a movable gear lever. Yes, this Lambo is fully functional.

And so that they drool, we leave you some photos of this carrazo



For if it was not enough everything that this car has, this Sián also has accessories in its trunks, where it hides a small travel bag with a unique serial number with a code that unlocks special contentl. further The entire Lego set comes in a special box inspired by the lines of the new Lamborghini model, for you to display in your collection.

If you want to have this wonder created by LEGO together with Lamborghini, We tell you that it will cost 7,899 Mexican pesos and will be available from June 1 in the online store. But … on this side of the world we will have to wait until mid-July to be able to assemble the Sián FKP 37 in our homes.

While we wait for this great model to come into our hands, check below the spectacular video with which LEGO made this great announcement:

