LEGO launches ‘Friends’ apartments

The new 2,048-piece set includes Monica and Rachel and Chandler and Joey’s apartments in New York, as well as the landing that connects the two homes.

If you are a fan of ‘Friends’ and LEGO, prepare the money … The toy company has just announced the new Friends set, The Apartments (10292) and it is loaded with favorite moments of the fans of the famous series of TV. Comprised of 2,048 pieces, the set includes Rachel and Monica’s apartment, as well as Joey and Chandler’s apartment. It also includes the hallway that runs between the two, as well as fixed lights that give it a studio feel.

Anderson Ward Grubb, LEGO Set Designer commented: “Following the success of the LEGO Central Perk set, we wanted to develop another tribute to this iconic television show with a focus on the famous apartments. We worked directly from the production photos of the set. “As well as watching and rewatching many episodes so that I could capture as many iconic moments as possible. A fun challenge was figuring out how to portray some aspects that change throughout the show that appear in some episodes and not others.”

Other accessories in the program include the push device; Gladys, Phoebe’s creepy work of art; the cheesecake that falls to the ground; Pat the Dog; the chick and the duck, the big Thanksgiving turkey … Like all LEGO sets, the apartment includes seven new minifigures and, for the first time, Janice will also appear as a minifigure with her distinctive and striking style.

Already in 2019, for the 25th anniversary, the company released the previous set, which recreated Central Perk, Gunther included.

If you’re a fan of the series, you’ll be right at home with this latest LEGO tribute to your favorite TV series. So many classic stories and gags have taken place within these walls. Now you can revive your favorites with this LEGO building kit, with tons of references to the series.

