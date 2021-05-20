Lego launches ‘Everyone is fabulous’, its first ‘set’ of LGTBI dolls to launch a message of diversity

LGBTI Pride month is just around the corner, but Lego has already wanted to join this claim with an original special kit of new figures and tokens for the group.

This new set, which will hit stores soon, it’s called Everybody is amazing, in reference to the mythical song Everything is fabulous from The Lego movie, and features different pieces and dolls of interchangeable parts with the colors of the rainbow -and some more- that represent the diversity.

The designer is Matthew ashton, Lego Vice President of Design what originally created this pack to decorate your desktop From work: “I wanted to make the space feel like being at home with something that reflected me and the LGTBI community that I am so proud to be a part of.

However, these dolls, which also have “a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens“They soon became popular in the office and it was decided that they would be created as an official Lego product to send an important message to people.

“Growing up as an LGBTI child, when they told me what to play with, how he should walk, how he should speak or what he should wear, the message I always got was that somehow I was wrong“Ashton stated in the set presentation.

“Trying to be someone who was not is exhausting. I wish, as a child, I would have looked at the world and thought: ‘It’s going to be okay, there’s a place for me.’ I wish I had seen an inclusive statement that said ‘everyone is fabulous’“he added.

But not only has he been one of the happiest that this kit of LGTBI figures came on the market, he also other Lego employees who are part of the collective have been very happy to be able to launch this message of tolerance.

“When I entered Lego, I was hoping it would be an inclusive place, but did not know. People like me ask, ‘Will I be welcome here?’ And the answer is yes, but this set means that, now, everyone knows it, “Jane Burkitt told The Guardian.