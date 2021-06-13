LEGO Batman: The Movie Director Reveals Canceled Sequel Was To Be About The Justice League – Tomatazos

Turns out a sequel to LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91% was going to hit theaters at some point, and his plot would have driven fans of the character and the way he had been portrayed as one of the minifigures from the popular toy company crazy. Unfortunately, there won’t be a LEGO Batman 2 For reasons that have to do with the studio that has the rights to do it, but its director at least revealed what the second adventure of the animated Bat Man was going to be about and it’s a shame because it would have been great.

Not only is the LEGO Batman movie considered the best LEGO movie ever made, it is also often listed as one of the best comic book or superhero movies of the 2010s. to be a sequel that would bring back Will Arnett and Michael Cera as Batman and Robin, as well as Zach Galifianakis as Joker, but when the rights to the LEGO franchise were transferred from Warner Bros., owner of Batman and other related characters , for Universal Pictures, the project was canceled.

Filmmaker Chris McKay, however, confirmed during an interview with ScreenCrush what the sequel was going to be about that by the time it was canceled he already had a draft script, which was written by Dan Harmon, the co-creator of Community – 80% and Rick and Morty -%, and his team. The main idea was to follow the line of The Godfather: Part II – 97% regarding Batman and the Joker relationship, in the style of “keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”

We’re sure fans would have loved to see how the movie followed this idea by pairing the hero with the villain in this way, so knowing that it won’t make it to the big screen can feel like a disappointment. But what makes it all worse is the fact that LEGO Batman 2 it would have dealt with a lot more things like the Justice League, for example (via The Direct).

It was a story about the Justice League and where Batman was in terms of the Justice League now, and the struggles they were going through, as well as remembering how the Justice League came together. [También presentó] Batman and Superman’s relationship, as well as Batman’s relationship with many of the other members of the Justice League. And there was a great role for Robin. I wish there was a way to make that movie, because that would have been a lot of fun.

The Justice League had a brief appearance in LEGO Batman: The Movie, but for now there is only the anecdote that its members made a cameo in the animated film. Perhaps Universal Pictures will reconsider in the future doing the second part, because at least the first was a success in every way, both at the local and international box office it had a brilliant performance and also the public and critics gave it very good ratings. .

It has been 4 years since it hit theaters, so we could also consider the time fans have waited as one of the things that could make the sequel do much better, especially if we consider that its plot was also going to expand by covering new aspects, but we only have to wait to know if the study decides to do something about it. Because of how it went to LEGO Batman: The Movie, we do not doubt that he has everything ready to be another great triumph as long as the director mentioned is done Chris McKay and keep the same team.

