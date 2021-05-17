Lego announces Thanos Infinity Gauntlet set

Last week we let you know that, supposedly, Lego to release Thanos Infinity Gauntlet set. Today, however, the Danish company made the product official (via SlashFilm), one that thousands of Marvel fans will want to have. While Lego has released multiple sets based on comic book franchises – both from DC and Marvel – the Gauntlet is sure to be one of the most popular thanks to its price.

According to the US Lego website, Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet will have a suggested cost of $ 69.99. Its release date is still pending. The prices for Spain and Mexico were not disclosed either, however, if we are based on other sets of the same line, in Europe it would be available for 59.99 euros, while in the Aztec country it would reach 1,799 pesos. Please note that it is not official yet and we are relying on other similar products from the brand.

With moving fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a description attached to a sturdy base, this gold gauntlet offers a fascinating construction challenge and a finish that will captivate all who see it. Lego

Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet integrates a base so you can place it in any corner of the home. So, in addition to enjoying the time putting it together, you can use it as a decoration object. It is worth mentioning that Lego has already opted for this type of set in the past, with Star Wars being the most successful. Just a few weeks ago, he presented Darth Vader’s helmet, as well as the faces of Venom and Carnage.

Another point to consider is that the Lego set includes 590 pieces, then you can be sure that you will be entertained enough while putting it together. Is it necessary to describe what the Infinity Gauntlet means to popular culture? Without a doubt, he marked an entire generation after showing his devastating power in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In addition, it was carried in his hand by what is probably the most feared – and famous – villain in cinema in the last decade.

As if that were not enough, the Infinity Gauntlet had a variant created by Tony Stark himself. This version, in fact, was the one that allowed Thanos to be defeated in the Final Battle of Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, the effort cost Tony Stark his life in one of the saddest and most moving scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Read this too …