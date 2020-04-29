LEGO and Universal Music Group Partner to Create Legos with Music | Instagram

Known as two giants in their respective areas of the lego industries and Universal Music Group They announced this Sunday that they would associate.

The goal of this impressive new global and exclusive partnership is to create music-based LEGOS to next 2021.

It was through a press release that they were released some details what this union and collaboration between both companies will be.

One of the main reasons for the creation of the new LEGOS will be for the creative support and development of children because thanks to these pieces it helps infants begin to develop their own creativity and imagination.

The statement says more details will be shared later this year. Julia Goldin, LEGO Group CMO said in a statement that the partnership with UMG will offer children according to Forbes magazine.

“A whole new way to express yourself creatively by bringing music to life in your own world.”

UMG Vice President of Global Brand Associations Joshua BurkeHe said in an interview that music is “the number one passion point for young people around the world.”

“When you combine LEGO with the equation, and you combine the game in that mix, we are creating something very magical that is greater than the sum of its parts,” Burke said.

Some of the talents to be included in the list of the UMG They are: Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift; and icons of Latin music such as J. Balvin, Juanes and Luis Fonsi.

Olivier Robert-Murphy, UMG’s Global Head of New Business, said the partnership with LEGO will result in products that reflect the unique cultures and music of different countries.

“It is the addition of local activation, support and relevance that will make it a truly global project,” said Robert-Murphy.

.