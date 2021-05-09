Legitimate victory of ‘Canelo’, in boring fight, as expected

Finally, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez had an opponent in Billy Joe Saunders who came up to give a legitimate fight and the Guadalajara won a legitimate victory. Without a shadow of a doubt in that last aspect. He did it in the eighth round and by means of an accurate blow that caused a wound on the right cheekbone of the Briton, which, due to its possible severity, the corner did not allow him to leave for the ninth round.

It was a rare eighth round. Canelo, who had been apathetic and not very effusive in the previous rounds, started that eighth episode celebrating and raising his hands towards the public, as if he presumed that the blow that would end the fight would come. So it was.

Until that moment, the fight had not been easy at all and although on the judges’ scorecards the Mexican, as expected, was marching forward, until then what had prevailed was fencing, footwork and the defensive strategy of your rival.

‘Canelo’, on the other hand, looked worse than ever. Throwing little, resorting exclusively to announced power blows that in many cases fanned the air. He even looked clumsy in some successful dodges from the British who even allowed himself to joke with each failure.

Saunders promised a fighting style and delivered. He moved around the ring, while ‘Canelo’ stayed in the center without wasting cardio and waiting for the opportunity to hit him with some power whiplash.

The fight was mostly boring for that reason and it left the feeling that ‘Canelo’ – indeed – feels the weight of his own body at 168 pounds, has lost mobility in his legs and even speed in the hit.

As always, he makes up for everything with strength and above all assimilation, especially against a rival who was previously known to have no power. At the end of the eighth round I had the British ahead on my personal card, not because of his great performance, rather because he imposed his style and canceled any offensive strategy by ‘Canelo’.

I barely saw the Mexican excel in rounds 2, 4 and obviously 8. In the rest there was little for each side, but the one who really worked in the ring was Saunders.

It is true that with an ugly style, which does not like those who bet on give and take, but fully complying with that of ‘hit and don’t get hit’. In his case, jab, score punches, go to the wings and avoid being a fixed target for an apathetic ‘Canelo’.

For some reason, maybe tiredness or a silly overconfidence, he took his foot off the gas in eighth and ‘Canelo’ found a good hit, to achieve a good victory, in what must be the worst performing fight ever. remind you. ‘Canelo’ did not see it like that in his comment to the media and assured that they had planned that coup and that everything went according to plan.

Maybe that’s why he celebrated it beforehand. It was a legitimate victory and in a way it is a relief to his critics. It was time to see Canelo in a serious fight. And this was it, even though there is not and never will be a statistic that divides real fights from fiasco fights. This at least had legitimacy and that is a credit to the winner: ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.