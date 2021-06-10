Legislator kidnapped in Puerto Rico recounts what she experienced during the car ride after “carjacking”



The FBI assumed jurisdiction of the case for the kidnapping of Puerto Rican legislator Ana Esther Ponce Rosa.

Photo: Drew Angerer / .

PUERTO RICO – With great strength and a serenity in speaking that projects peace, the Municipal legislator of Humacao for the Citizen Victory Movement, Ana Esther Ponce Rosa, narrated part of what she experienced yesterday when a man kidnapped her in the morning in a Humacao laboratory and he took her to the Luis Llorens Torres residential estate.

“Today I definitely feel better than yesterday, much calmer and more than grateful,” said Ponce Rosa in a radio interview on WKAQ-580.

Although she revealed that there are things she cannot talk about because they are under investigation, the municipal legislator said that he feared for his life. However, he did not focus on that.

“I focused on staying calm, I did not let my mind go to the worst that was going to happen, I focused on now,” he stressed.

He also said that, during the journey, he kept communicating with the kidnapper and cooperating.

“There was no other alternative,” he said.

Legislator mentioned her children and grandchildren in the middle of kidnapping

Ponce Rosa did not want to fully detail the conversation he had with his abductor. But he indicated that during the journey from Humacao to San Juan, he tried to make the man feel empathy. She told him that she was the mother of three children and the grandmother of seven grandchildren and that she left her 97-year-old mother sleeping in what was going to do some laboratories.

“I was confident that he would respect my life,” he said.

Upon reaching the San Juan area where the kidnapper took her, the woman said that she saw some people who seemed to be workers because they were cutting grass, she asked them for the time and the telephone number to make a call and call her son.

“(One of the workers) lent me the phone, I called my son and said ‘I’m fine,'” said the official.

At that moment, she told the worker what had happened and he replied: “You cannot stay, this is not safe, let me take you to the Llorens Police Station.

“He put a cap on me, some glasses and said, ‘I’m going to take it safely here,” he added.

Ponce Rosa thanks the Puerto Rico Police

Ponce Rosa said that upon arriving at the barracks he felt a “great relief.”

“I felt the hugs from the fellow police officers, that was very comforting,” he said.

The woman thanked the Puerto Rico Police for their management, the people of Puerto Rico for sharing the message and for the prayers, and the members of the Citizen Victory Movement for being vigilant and keeping in touch with her son.

The legislator said that she will live forever grateful.

Suspect was arrested by the authorities

The alleged kidnapper was detained in a wooded area of ​​the Buena Vista neighborhood in Cayey, where the vehicle was seized.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assumed jurisdiction of the case because it involved “carjacking” and kidnapping. The man has not been identified.