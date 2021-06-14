Legislative plurality more productive than majority; Senate of the Republic

MEXICO CITY.

Sheltered by the political agreements that were built within the framework of the Pact for Mexico, given the existing political plurality, the LXII Legislature in the Senate is the most productive in the history of the Congress of the Union, since it contributed 373 legislative results to the country, among 2012 and 2015, while the current LXIV Legislature produced 358 legislative instruments in three years of absolute dominance of Morena.

But in addition, while in the three years of the LXII Legislature, no constitutional controversies or actions of unconstitutionality were presented before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), as a result of the disagreement of the affected sectors or opposition legislators, in The three years of the LXIV Legislature add up to 57 constitutional controversies and 29 actions of unconstitutionality, 15 of which arose from the bowels of the Legislative Power itself.

Based on the public records of the Senate of the Republic itself, which account for the work of the LXII Legislatures, which functioned from 2012 to 2015; the LXIII, which ran from 2015 to 2018 and which was led by the PRI as the first minority, with Emilio Gamboa as coordinator, and the LXIV, which runs from 2018 to 2021, with Morena and her allies from the PT, PES and PVEM as an absolute majority, led by the Morenista Ricardo Monreal, it is shown that the construction of an agreement in an environment of political plurality was more productive than the context of the legislative majority.

The LXII Legislature accompanied the first three-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, who proposed the so-called structural reforms to leave behind legal ties so that Mexico could attract more investment and join the global competition in better conditions.

In that triennium, the senators approved 29 constitutional reforms; 22 new laws, 297 legal reforms and 25 decrees of another nature.

In the current LXIV Legislature, which accompanies the first triennium of the presidential term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which promotes the so-called Fourth Transformation, to recover the nationalist character in all aspects of the economic and social life of the country, there were 31 constitutional reforms , 31 new laws, 253 legal reforms and 43 decrees of another nature.

The difference that gives an advantage to the LXII Legislature is in the legal reforms or secondary reforms or reforms to laws, because while that Legislature totals 297, none of which was judicially challenged.

The current LXIV has 253, but among them there are several that are challenged before the Court; three are judicially suspended regarding the elimination of competition in the oil and electricity sectors; while one more is contested, as it forces Mexicans to hand over their biometric data to use a cell phone and one more will be subject to judicial consultation, because

violates the Constitution by expanding the mandate of personnel of the Judicial Power.

