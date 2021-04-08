Legion Phone Duel 2: more power, control and autonomy for the new Lenovo gaming mobile | Technology

Gaming mobiles have become an important market niche for gaming brands. Legion is one of those that recently embarked on the adventure of launching its first mobile for gamers with the Legion Phone Duel. Now comes its second version.

The popularity of esports and the improvement in the performance of mobile devices has served as a launching pad for the gaming mobiles. This segment of the market, which until recently was residual, has grown considerably in recent years, generating great interest in gaming mobiles.

Legion Phone Duel – which we review here – was Lenovo’s gaming division’s first foray into the telephony arena. Now introduces Legion Phone Duel 2, which brings interesting improvements in the area of ​​power, control during the game and autonomy.

With the arrival of this second generation of Phone Duel, Lenovo establishes itself as a serious opponent for models like the Redmagic 6 from Nubia, Xiaomi Blackshark 4 or ROG Phone 5 by Asus.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 6.92-inch AMOLED Screen | Format 20.5: 9 (2,460 x 1,080 pixels) | 144 Hz | 800 nits | HDR10 + Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor | Adreno 660Memory RAM and storage12 and 16 GB LPDDR5 | 256 and 512 GB | UFS 3.1 Rear cameras Main: 64 Mpx f / 1.9 | Wide angle: 16 Mpx F / 2.2 123 ° Front camera Powered 44 Mpx f / 2.0 | 82 ° Battery5,500 mAh (2 x 2,750 mAh) | fast charging 90 W (65 W with charger included in the box) AndroidAndroid 11 with ZUI 12.5Connectivity5G | WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) | Bluetooth 5 | NFC | USB-C 3.1 (side) | USB-C 2.0 (lower) | A-GPS | GLONASS | GALILEO | BDS | QZSSDimensions and weight176 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm | 259 gr

Gaming and power are synonymous for Lenovo

By definition, any device with the designation has to aspire to obtain the maximum performance and gaming smartphones they are no exception.

In the first iteration of the Legion Phone Duel we found the most top hardware on its release date to offer the best gaming experience. Lenovo recovers that recipe in the Legion Phone Duel 2 by incorporating the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor eight-core, a 5nm lithography and 5G connectivity.

He is accompanied by a Integrated Adreno 660 GPU offering brutal gaming performance. As if that were not enough, the set is supported by two versions with 12 GB of RAM LPDDR 5 and a storage of 256 GB with UFS 3.1 support, and a more complete version with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

This display of power has a direct consequence, which is the foreseeable increase in temperature inside the smartphone.

To avoid it, Lenovo has integrated a small active fan on the back of the mobile that pushes fresh air into the terminal through an independent cooling channel that supports the enlarged steam chamber, preventing dust or rain from affecting the electronic components.

Objective: offer the best gaming experience

The screen is another of the key elements of the Legion Phone Duel 2 and a key piece to obtain a complete gaming experience.

Getting the most out of games depends to a large extent on the quality of the screen on which everything happens, which is why Lenovo has opted for a 6.92-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), HDR10 + support, a variable refresh rate up to 144 Hz and a touch recognition rate of up to 720 Hz.

This screen represents an important advance in the efficiency in the tactile control of the characters since it allows more immediate reactions. But it is not the only improvement in game control proposed by the Legion Phone Duel 2.

In this new generation eight virtual triggers are integrated that are distributed both along the upper edge, where the response of the R1, R2 and L1 and L2 triggers is emulated, but also with two triggers on the back and two other personalized recognition areas on the screen.

With the arrival of these virtual triggers, it is possible to minimize the movements of the fingers during the game, so that the response is improved by not wasting time looking for the appropriate touch button on the screen.

Triggers come backed with a improved haptic response formed by two more precise vibration motors located at the ends of the terminal so that they remain in the palm of the hand while playing.

Designed to be used horizontally and for a long time

The mobile has been developed by evolving the ATA (Advanced Technology Architecture) architecture of the previous model in which it is integrated a 5,500 mAh battery divided into two cells of 2,750 mAh each.

This distribution has several advantages for gamers since, when holding the smartphone horizontally, the processor is in the center and the batteries at the ends of the phone, removing the heat source from the user’s hands.

Another advantage of this ATA 2.0 architecture is that the two battery cells allow charging in parallel, speeding up the charging process. In this case it is improved with a 90W fast charge (with an optional charger) that allows you to retrieve the 50% battery in about 17 minutes and the 100% in about 30 minutes.

As we saw in the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, everything has been designed to use the mobile horizontally.

Reason why both the 64 megapixel dual rear camera and 16 megapixel wide angle as the cooling system have been located in the center of a back made of Corning Gorilla Glass In which you cannot miss the decoration of the brand’s logo illuminated with RGB LED lights.

The new Legion Phone Duel 2 keeps the front camera flip down in the middle of the side. This may be somewhat striking at first, but again it makes perfect sense when using the mobile horizontally, allowing you to stream live with a camera. 44 megapixels and an aperture of 84 °.

In addition, it integrates facial recognition software that allows you to change your face in real time for that of a virtual avatar that will imitate your gestures and movements.

Price and availability of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 in Spain

The lenovo gaming mobile It will be available in China from today under the name Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro, but for Europe and parts of Asia we will have to wait until May.

The Legion Phone Duel 2 will be available in two different finishes: Ultimate black and Titanium White and in two combinations of RAM and storage. The 16GB model comes with a discount of 100 euros during the first weeks of launch. These are their official prices for Europe:

Legion Phone Duel 2 with 12 GB and 256 GB of storage per 799 euros. Legion Phone Duel 2 with 16GB and 512GB of storage per 999 euros (launch price: 899 euros).