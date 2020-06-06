When the return of the Legion of Superheroes was announced under the baton of Brian Michael Bendis, many were excited and many put their hands to their heads.

The writer does not leave anyone indifferent, and begins his career with a number 0 of Legion of Superheroes that shows us the way to create the group, and its future. Everything in a single installment, but with a question, can this story be changed?

The Legion has always been the place of the youngest, of those who wanted to change the world and take it further, to something better. But Rosa and Espina have always been more of a problem than a help to do something similar in the least to the idea of ​​the group. But their apparent immortality gives them something special that no one else has, the vision of the world’s evolution from ideas to results, to disasters and falls, to great feats and small victories, and it is through that vision. that we will see the history of the universe, of the home of the most important superhero force that humanity has ever seen: The Legion of superheroes.

Brian Michael Bendis has begun to build with Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV the new DC universe after the Clock of Judgment, but he has had the funniest part, recovering the series that we all remember but that are not of paramount importance. Come on, they have let him do what they let him do at Marvel, take what he wants, to do something different, new, and with his touch. He is already doing it in Young Justice and in Action Comics, except for Superman, but now he is in a much bigger story, because the Legion of Superheroes is a future to write of a world that has just been “reborn” once again. that he can do whatever he wants, and also do what others have done, in his own way.

That is why this special is so important, because it lays the foundation for what the series will be. Ay does it in a special way, with the longest run through modern DC history since the New 52’s started. With sparkling Bendis brand dialogues, and giving each accompanying artist a few pages to show off, and enjoy so much as he does writing them. The result is the story of Rosa Espina, and her problem of double personality, of hidden and dangerous power, and how everything will change in the future, or perhaps it is just the excuse to be able to make this wonderful journey.

But if the path is polished with beautiful tiles, the path is not well known where it leads. It is usually normal in what Bendis begins, that the meaning is revealed later, but sometimes it is so dark and indefinite that you do not know what to do, and in the end the enjoyment, becomes doubts.

The graphic terrain is signed by such notable names as Jim Lee, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino, Nicola Scott, Jim Cheung or Ryan Sook, but with so few pages, that what they give is the pure and hard show of their art, without surprises , they give everything so that the history that touches them is what Bendis wants. And they work, because for something, they are what they are, professionals.

The conclusion is that Brian Michael Bendis knows how to write dialogues and situations well, pose mysteries, but it is not always something that pleases the reader. And that there are quite a few drawing stars in DC Comics that delight fans.

Legion of Superheroes 0

URL: Micomics

Author : Brian Michael Bendis

Illustrator: André Lima Arújo, Andrea Sorrentino, Dustin Nguyen, Jeff Dekal, Jim Lee, Jim Cheung, Nicola Scott, Ryan Sook

ISBN: 978-84-18180-35-4

Number of pages : 64

Description: New quarterly series! Screenwriter Brian Michael Bendis (Superman) teams up with the world’s best comic book talents to bring back the Legion of Superheroes! The future of the DC Universe converges into a single story starring the most unlikely heroes, battling their own inner demons and trying to find their purpose in an ever-evolving Multiverse. Destiny? The XXXI century. With a drawing by Jim Lee (Batman: Silence), Jim Cheung (Justice League), Dustin Nguyen (Batman: Little Gotham) and Ryan Sook (Superman), among many other stars. The Legion lives again! Long live the Legion!

JOTA (J.C. Royo)

2.5 2.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)