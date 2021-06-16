Leggings from Rihanna’s lingerie line divide the internet

Breast cancer survivors star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign 0:43

(CNN) – Whether at the Met Gala or on the pages of Vogue, Rihanna has never played it safe with her fashion choices, but it’s unclear whether fans of her Savage X Fenty lingerie line will be just as brave when it comes to a pair of leggings that have taken the internet by storm this week.

The “soft open back crotchless mesh” product is not out of place in a lingerie line, but it does reveal a bit more skin than standard gym wear.

On social media, Rihanna fans were divided: some thought the lilac leggings were a great twist on athleisure, while others were baffled.

“I swear celebrities forget that not everyone has a gym in their home,” wrote Twitter user @amberdrewstyles, adding, “Who’s supposed to wear that ?!”

On TikTok, some users jumped to defend the garment.

“Can we normalize the cleavage of the butt?” Said one user, with the account name @sweet_thaang. “Let’s normalize it.”

Others were less enthusiastic. “This is where I draw the line,” wrote another user named Paige.

For those who like style, Savage X Fenty has a variety of leggings with minimal coverage.

But one person on Twitter pointed out that those who shop for gym-appropriate clothing should probably avoid lingerie lines.

These are in Savage X, it’s a lingerie store. They’re meant to be sexy, not for the gym, ”@annalise_webb wrote.

Rihanna and LVMH closed the Fenty Fashion House clothing line in February.

Since then, the singer and businesswoman has focused her efforts on Savage X Fenty and her beauty and skincare lines, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.