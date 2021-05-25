Legends of Tomorrow’s Beebo will have an animated special

The chain The CW decides to extend the universe of the series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” with a one hour special in animated format dedicated to Beebo, the “mascot” of the series.

This adorable “teddy” who gained great importance after that mythical end of the third season, will return once again for what is described only as a chapter in which, “After saving the world, Beebo returns to help find the true meaning of Christmas”. In fact, the episode will be titled “Beebo Saves Christmas”

The chapter will feature the actor Victor garber, who played Martin Stein on the series, to narrate the events. Alongside him, the special’s voice cast includes: Ben Diskin as Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as Turbo, Keith Ferguson as Fleabo and Ernie Hudson as Santa.

Beebo was first introduced in the third season “Beebo the God of War,” in which a younger version of Martin Stein accidentally travels to North America around AD 1000 with a Beebo that he bought for his daughter. Of course, the Vikings he meets believe that the cute talking stuffed animal is a deity, specifically a god of war who commands them to conquer using phrases like “I la-la-love you” and “Beebo hungry! ”. This anachronism causes Christmas to be replaced by Beebomas in the future, and this is how the Legends get involved. The third season of “Legends of Tomorrow” reached its peak with the protagonists using magical totems to turn Voltron into a giant-sized Beebo and then hugging and beating a demonic time dragon named Mallus to subdue him. To this day, that ending remains one of the wildest pieces in the series.

Longtime Legends writer Matthew Maala teamed up with Spider-Man’s Kevin Shinick to write the special, which is executive produced by Arrowverse veterans Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne. Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, Keto Shimizu and Sam Register from Teen Titans Go!

Via information | EW