‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Phil Klemmer, co-showrunner, breaks his silence before the departure of Dominic Purcell

Dominic Purcell tried to pretend he’s leaving ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ on good terms, ensuring that although “it has been a total pleasure” he believes that “it is time to turn the page.” The thing did not suit him too well because he ended up adding things that were not too pretty. Of course, he did not take long to repent and erase the less moderate statements (such as those in which he called those responsible for the study “false sons of bitches”), leaving as I pose a total fatigue.

You are not the only one who seems to feel exhausted. And now this feeling also seems to filter through the statements of Phil Klemmer, co-showrunner of this CW series, who has finally decided to break his silence before the departure of Purcell. “I think that [Dominic] he summed it up quite well, not with his first publication, but with his subsequent publications, “Klemmer told TVLine.

“I think everyone needs a break from the show, myself included, and when people leave the Waverider there is always a free seat ready to receive them if they decide to return. I am looking forward to having him for the next season of the show. “

Final goodbye?

Klemmer underlines his enthusiasm for a return of Purcell because shortly after the “tantrum” this actor changed his speech to ensure that he was leaving but not completely. “I will no longer be one of the regular characters on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, but I will come back periodically agreeing directly with my boss Phil Klemmer. I have not resigned, but my contract ended. He was 6 years old, not 7. I never quit on a contract and I never would. So to all the fans, you will see me again next year in season 7, although not on a regular basis“.