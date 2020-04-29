         Legends of Runeterra, the League of Legends card game, now available for download on Google Play and the App Store

League of Legends continues its invasion of mobile devices. Of the three titles that were announced in October, Teamfight Tactics hit app stores about a month ago, and now Legends of Runeterra’s turn, which yesterday came to PC with its final version and the Pleamar expansion.

This Riot Games card game was available as a pre-registration in app stores, but now It can now be downloaded on Google Play and on the App Store Apple and with very affordable minimum requirements: Android 5.0 Lollipop or iOS 9.0.

LoL card game comes to mobile

Legends of Runeterra completes its beta phase, receive the Pleamar expansion and simultaneously launches its mobile version. The game is therefore launched simultaneously on PC and mobile, with the advantage that there is cross-play between systems. That is, you can use your same account on the PC and on the mobile, depending on what you want at the time.

Legends of Runeterra is a card game set in the universe of League of Legends, where you will have to use cunning the strategy and the champions that will lead you to victory with a winning deck. Getting good cards is half the victory, and the good news is that you can get some of them for free, and buy those that interest you directly in the store (without loot boxes).

The launch for the mobile coincides with the new Pleamar set, which adds more than 120 new cards, 6 new keywords and 11 more champions to add to your collection, among other new features. The game can now be officially downloaded from the official stores, although the download will gradually open by region, so it could take up to April 30 at most to appear as available.

Legends of Runeterra

