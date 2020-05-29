Riot Games agrees to publish new regions with heroes and cards every few months.

Just a month after leaving beta, Legends of Runeterra prepares to receive a healthy dose ofnew content and featuresthroughout the second half of 2020. In a new video attached to the news,Riot GamesAdvances the news of the League of Legends card game, although we anticipate that there will be new modes on the way, a new event system, more cards and several features that are in high demand among players.

The first of these features is theShowdown mode, which will arrive in June. Broadly speaking, it is the equivalent of Hearthstone Brawls: challenging modes that will test your ability toimprovise decksin a series of seven games. The first Showdown will follow standard rules because it is a test, but the second will ask you to limit your card selection to one of each. Letters may not be repeated.

They will be followed byLaboratories, which are roughly the same as the Clashes. The difference is that they will have more ruleswild and unpredictable, an alternative to those who do not want to compete or get frustrated. The first on the list comes in July and promises intense action from turn one and unpredictable alliances between heroes.

Later will come theevents, which will be available for a limited time and will have their own missions, rewards, and occasionally also their own Laboratories or Clashes. There will be aoptional passfor those who want to unlock more objects, but if it is not your case there will also be some items that you can get playing.

Starting in August, new charting regions will be implemented every six months, and new charters every two months.card setsfor that region. In other words, both the metagame and the mechanics will continue to evolve faster than before. Also, in the final stretch of 2020 will come new features such as spectator mode, improvements to the deck editor, leaderboards or updates to the master rank.

