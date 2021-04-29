Pokémon GO has a special event focused on Dragon and Fairy-type creatures from the Kalos region.

At the same time that Niantic has confirmed the date of the Pokémon GO Fest of this year, July 17 and 18, the arrival at the game of Xerneas, the Creation Pokémon.

It will do it in a event special that has been baptized as Legends of Luminalia X, in which certain Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon from the region of Kalos. This event, which will also include many other novelties, will take place between May 4th and the 17th of May. Next, we tell you all the details of it.

Capture Xerneas in Pokémon GO in the Luminalia X Legends event

Starting this Tuesday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. and until Monday, May 17 at 8:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon GO Legends of Luminalia X will be held, an event in which Xerneas will make an appearance in the five star raids. On the other hand, with regard to normal raids, you can come across Psychic, Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon, such as Ponyta de Galar or Exeggutor de Alola.

Likewise, Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokémon such as Spritzee, Swirlix and Goomy They will debut in Pokémon GO appearing in the wild alongside other Pokémon of the same type, such as Dratini, Ralts, Cottonee or Bagon.

During the event, Pokémon GO will present the Rainy Bait Module, a new Bait Module that will catch those Pokémon that like rain, such as Water, Bug or Electric type. Also, if you are near a PokéStop with an Active Rain Bait Module, you can evolve to Sligoo in Goodra, something that you can also do when the game weather is rainy.

Legends of Luminalia X also brings news for 7 kilometer eggs, from which Pokémon such as Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix or Spritzee will hatch. Further, Yveltal, the Destruction Pokémon, will appear in Pokémon GO for the first time upon hatching Strange Eggs.

A legend will soon light up our world: Xerneas, the Creation Pokémon! We will be celebrating the Legends of Luminalia X event soon! 🧚🐉 During the event, some Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon will debut in Pokémon GO. https://t.co/N5tQ4PEAwc pic.twitter.com/Vc9jr9uYkU – Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) April 26, 2021

Older people include special rewards by collaborating with other Trainers to catch Fairy-type Pokémon. Thus, if during the first half of the event all Pokémon GO players in the world manage to add 500 million catches of Fairy-type Pokémon, there will be a series of exclusive bonuses during the following days of the event.

These bonuses include:

Triple XP per capture. Pancham’s debut in raids. Shiny Ponyta de Galar appears. Pokémon GO prepares a feature that could revolutionize the game

Finally, Legends of Luminalia X will also offer the opportunity to catch this Shiny Galar Ponyta on AR mapping tasks exclusive to the event, as well as through the field research tasks specials.

