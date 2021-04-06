Legends do not die even if they are buried

When General Motors announced it was “digging up” Hummer, we were overjoyed. This mythical all-terrain firm was reviled by the public when the 2007 crisis crept into our lives. It is true that the consumption of its models was not restrained, but with a twist to its concept it could have had a new life. Be that as it may, the electrification of the automotive sector He has allowed it and here is his new model.

Once they presented in society the body pick up it was the turn of meet the GMC Hummer EV SUV. We were looking forward to this moment as it was the only way to know if the GMC design team was capable of keep the essence of the first Humvee. And gentlemen, the result has been spectacular, so much so that it does not seem that much time has passed. In addition, it has all the good of its electric platform.

GMC Hummer EV SUV keeps original ‘Humvee’ DNA intact

As expected, and they announced the teasers, the evolution of the GMC Hummer EV SUV lags behind. To re-body the cargo bath, the creative team has expanded this volume and introduced a roof reminiscent of its predecessors. In fact, we cannot ignore several charismatic design elements: the pillar «C», the width of the wheel arch, the floating black roof, the spare wheel hanging on the gate or guard lunette.

Inside everything is still as we knew it. The center console design and the high number of electronic aids and assistants they are at a high level. The quality of materials (at least visually) does not seem to be his strong suit, but we must not forget that he is a Yankee model for the Yankees. However, General Motors wants to distance it from its pick-up brother with equipment items that are not yet present in its range.

As announced by GMC, we must mention the mode Enhanced Super Cruise, the system Crabwalk with all-wheel steering, the mode Extract and the explosive mode Watts to freedom. From the moment of its sale the equipment will be available Edition 1 which comes standard with 22-inch alloy wheels and other customization options. In addition, optionally, the package will also be available Extreme Off-Road.

In terms of technique or powertrain, the GMC Hummer EV SUV remains unchanged. Thanks to the General Motors Ultium platform It will have several electric motors and a performance of up to 841 CV. The batteries and the charging possibilities are also maintained, although there could be changes when configuring the range. What is clear is that it will not reach Europe, but its sale in the United States will start in early 2023.

Source – GMC