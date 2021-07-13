Legende automobiles preview turbo 3

Companies like Singer have dedicated themselves to giving a new life to the Porsche 911, combining its classic figure with modern propulsion, with excellent results, and now a new one plans to do the same with a somewhat more earthly vehicle but for many equally striking: the Renault 5 Turbo.

East New coach born in France is called Legende Automobiles And although one of its founders, Alan Derosier wanted to do the job on the Porsche 911, the large number of companies that already modify this sports car made him opt for his second favorite hero of his childhood.

Legende Automobiles Turbo 3, preview

At the moment, little information is known about this future reinterpretation. It will be called Turbo 3 and from what can be seen in the two images they shared, everything indicates that they will follow Singer’s route with the 911: the general figure will be the same as the original model but with several details that will make a difference. For example, we see the LED lighting of the headlights and brake lights, the latter covering part of what in the original were air vents.

Equally, the widened wheel arches have been maintained to give it that presence that always characterized For the Renault 5 Turbo, the rear spoiler will also remain, the black rear end studs have been redesigned as what would be an aerodynamic element.

The question remains about what type of propulsion the Turbo 3 will have. The photo of the rear is dark enough not to show whether or not there are exhaust outlets, so at this time any kind of speculation is valid. For our part, we would like to continue to see a centrally located combustion engine, especially when we already know that the Renault 5 will be electric.

At least there is not much time left for these questions to be answered, as Motor 1 reports, Legende Automobiles would be very close to reveal the Turbo 3 in all its glory.

Legende Automobiles logo