He coronavirus keep hitting the sports world. Tom Dempsey, former kicker of the New Orleans Saints, passed away at the age of 73 from this virus, as his family has reported to NOLA.com, the website of the local newspaper The Times-Picayune.

Her family has reported that Dempsey, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, was in the nursing home Lambeth House in New Orleans, where more than 50 people have been infected with the coronavirus.

Dempsey entered NFL history after earning a 63-yard field goal in 1970 despite being born without toes on his right foot, which was the one he hit the ball with. That hit helped the Saints come back and beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 in the closing seconds of the game.

This kick it has been the longest in NFL history for 28 yearsuntil Jason Elam of the Denver Broncos equalized him in 1998. The record is currently held by Matt Prater, also of the Broncos, who hit 64 yards in 2013.