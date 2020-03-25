Legendary musician Manu Dibango, victim of coronavirus, dies at 86

The worldwide situation for COVID-19 – better known as coronavirus – is in critical condition. As we have seen, this virus has hit the population and caused the death of a lot of people, since it absolutely does not respect anyone. However, this time it was the music world, since the Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango died this March 24 at the age of 86, victim of the pandemic.

This was reported by the official account of the musician on Facebook, who confirmed that the jazz legend and its fusion had died from the virus that is plaguing the world: “A voice rises from afar … With deep sadness we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who died on March 24, 2020, at age 86, after having COVID-19.”

The name of Manu Dibango may not sound familiar to you, however we are sure that you have heard it at least once in your life. The musician began his career at age 15, when his father sent him to France to study his professional studies. Amid the bohemian atmosphere of Paris fell in love with jazz and soul, so he started playing the saxophone, although later he would incorporate other sounds from around the world such as salsa and African rhythms into his compositions.

He spent a lot of time forming groups alongside other talented musicians, but in 1972 he decided to embark on his solo career. Over almost six decades Manu released over 70 albums and is credited with having changed the perception of African music around the world. The success and worldwide recognition came with his first album O Boso, in which he included the famous song “Soul Makossa”.

In the middle of this song there is a rather murky story, because in 2009 Dibango sued Michael Jackson for using parts of this song in one of Thriller’s milestones, “Wanna Be Startin ‘Somethin’ ‘. The saxophonist alleged that the line of the pop star “Mama-say, mama-sa, ma-ma-ko-ssa” was a part he had taken from his composition. The letter was then sampled by Rihanna for 2007’s “Don’t Stop the Music”, which would also lead him to enter into a legal lawsuit with the singer. As reported by Consequence of Sound, Jackson admitted to having borrowed the line and reached a settlement with Manu.

But beyond this controversy, a lot of artists have sampled Manu Dibango’s famous composition, such as Kanye West on “Lost in the World”, Public Enemy on “Can’t Truss It” and JAY-Z on “Face Off”. For his part, The Chemical Brothers used Dibango’s “Ceddo” in “Battle Scars”, and “Weya” by the Cameroonian musician can be heard on Afrika Bambaataa’s “Renegades of Funk” and Soulsonic Force.

As if this were not enough, Manu Dibango also worked with musicians of all kinds and from many parts of the world such as Fania All Stars, Herbie Hancock, Peter Gabriel, Sinéad O’Connor and many more. He was undoubtedly one of the largest figures with an international presence in the history of African music.