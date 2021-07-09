Legendary Mexican actor Alfonso Zayas dies

.

The famous Mexican actor Alfonso Zayas, known for his comedy and television films, has passed away at the age of 80. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his relatives via a statement posted on Instagram. The causes of his death have not been made public, but according to reports in various media, the legendary actor died of cardiac arrest.

“Full of deep pain, we communicate and confirm the painful departure of our beloved Alfonso Zayas Inclán,” his family members posted on social media.

The National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) also confirmed the death, after a statement published by his family.

“ANDI communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Alfonso Zayas. Remembered comedian who participated in many films, as well as, in various television comedy shows. We send our deepest condolences to their family and friends, ”the association published on its Twitter account.

In a past report this year, TVNotas let you know that the film, theater and television actor discovered that he had stones in his bladder and ruled out a possible surgery to solve his health problem.

Alfonso Zayas Inclán, born on June 30, 1941 in Tulancingo Mexico, participated in more than 175 film and television productions. The actor was noted for his Mexican humor. The prominent comedian started his career in the 1950s. Among his most popular works are the films ‘El Sexo Me Divierte’ (1988), ‘Chile Piquín’ (1994), ‘El Gato Volador’ (1990) and ‘La Presidenta Municipal’ (1975).

Many of his followers came to enjoy his humor and mischief in the program ‘Sábado Gigante’ with Don Francisco, in which he worked for ten years.

Zayas was a Mexican comic actor and producer with more than 50 years of experience who was characterized by participating in Mexican mischievous films, also known as “rogue cinema.”

In the genre of sexi-comedy it was in which the actor stood out and gave him greater fame. In the 80s he became one of the highest grossing actors with these erotic comedies in which he shared credits with the most famous models and vedettes of the time. Among the highest grossing films in this genre are Cabaret Nights, Sex makes me laugh, The Bricklayer’s Day, The Greengrocers and Sex, Sweat and Tears.

Zayas was an icon of Mexican cinema and will always be remembered for his impeccable career.