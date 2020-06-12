Dennis “Denny” O’Neil, the acclaimed writer and editor who worked at Marvel and DC Comics, has passed away at the age of 81.

As reported by his family, Denny O’Neil has died at home from natural causes. His legacy has been impressive in Marvel and DC ComicsSo we are going to review his life and career as a tribute. He was born in 1939 in St. Louis and after graduating from college, he joined the Navy before eventually getting a job writing columns for a newspaper. This put him on the radar of Roy Thomas, who helped him get started at Marvel, where he wrote Strange Tales, Rawhide Kid, Millie the Model, Daredevil, X-Men and much more.

After his initial stint at Marvel, O’Neil worked with Dick Giordano at Charlton Comics under the pseudonym Sergius O’Shaugnessy. In 1968, Giordano brought him to DC Comics, where he shook up the status quo in Wonder woman and the Justice League of America and introduced The creeper. He showed that he knew how to handle Marvel and DC Comics characters equally. JLA’s career, in particular, helped lay the foundation for one of Denny O’Neil’s most notable works, Green Lantern / Green Arrowas well as the story in Green Lantern # 85-86 in which Roy Harper / Speedy was revealed to be a heroin addict.

He liked to give a spin to the best-known characters.

O’Neil is also credited with bringing Batman Back to its dark roots in the 1970s, after the character more closely resembled that of the 1960s fan-favorite television series starring Adam West. During this time, he co-created the iconic enemy of Batman Ra’s al Ghul, in addition to helping revitalize Two Faces and the Joker. He co-created Leslie Thompkins and killed Batwoman’s original incarnation, Kathy Kane. As you can see, his time at Marvel and DC Comics is shocking.

Other notable titles O’Neil worked on in Marvel and DC Comics include Superman, Superman vs. Muhammad Ali, The Shadow, Captain Marvel, The Question, The Amazing Spider-Man and the Batman Begins and The Dark Knight novelizations, and credited with Madame Web co-creator Hydro-Man, Obadiah stane / Iron Monger, Silver Centurian armor, Yuriko Oyama (the future Lady Deathstrike), Azrael and many more.

Outside of writing, O’Neil served on the editorial team for Marvel and DC Comics, as well as on the board of directors for The Hero Initiative.