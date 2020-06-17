The Hollywood Reporter reports that Legendary Entertainment has acquired the rights to make a film adaptation of the Max Brooks novel, ‘Devolution’, last work of the author of ‘World War Z’. The book, whose full title is ‘Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre’, is a very particular version of the author on the popular tale Bigfoot.

Published last Tuesday, the story unfolds in a model city of ecological community in the shadow of Mount Rainier that, after a volcanic eruption, is razed to the ground by ferocious beasts known as Sasquatch. The story is told through the eyes of a city resident named Kate Holland. It is described as « part narrative of survival, part tale of bloody terror, and part scientific journey to the limits between truth and fiction. »

Brooks and Legendary had already initially developed the concept for this story, but the author decided to write the book first, then make way for its film adaptation. In addition to the aforementioned ‘World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War’, Brooks has authored works such as’ Minecraft: The Island ‘, as well as graphic novels’ G.I. Joe: Hearts and Minds’ and ‘The Harlem Hellfighters’.