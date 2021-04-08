Legendary develop a film adaptation of ‘Ancient Aliens’

Legendary and Counterbalance Entertainment have begun development of a film adaptation of ‘Ancient Aliens’, a film to be based on the History Channel sci-fi documentary series. The project comes from the creators of ‘Cobra Kai’, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, executive producers through their Counterbalance label. Heald will be director of the film from a script written by Luke Ryan.

At the moment there are no details about the plot or the characters of the film, although it is described as a two-handed adventure that encompasses the world and presents ancient sites and artifacts, and that confronts the theories and questions raised by the popular series documentary film.

“Making my first movie with this same dream team that believed in me from the beginning of my career is incredibly special,” Heald said in a statement. “My partners and I are excited to produce this pica story with Mary, Cale and Luke. It personally marks a homecoming, and another bold step for Counterbalance Entertainment.”

Executive produced by Kevin Burns (died 2020), ‘Ancient Aliens’ made its History Channel debut in 2010 and has been on the air for 16 seasons and nearly 200 episodes. Narrated by Robert Clotworthy, the documentary-style series explores theories about the existence of extraterrestrial beings that visited earth during ancient times, and that supposedly influenced many historical events and cultures.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut for Heald, who previously directed several episodes of the hit series (now on Netflix) ‘Cobra Kai,’ currently in full production for its fourth season. The project will also be executive produced by Luke Ryan and Jon Jashni.