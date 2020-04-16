WWE Hall of Fame member Howard Finkel has passed away at 69

WWE announced the death of the legendary announcer through its website.

WWE saddened to learn that Howard Finkel passed away at 69

When considering the best ring advertisers in the history of sports and sports entertainment, it would be difficult to name one better than Howard Finkel.

A Newark, NJ native, “The Fink,” a nickname that had affectionately affixed to Howard over the years, made his ring debut by announcing on the Madison Square Garden in 1977 for WWE’s predecessor company, WWWF.

In 1979, Finkel was the full-time ring announcer for WWWF, and when WWE was established in 1980, The Fink He became the first, and eventually longest-serving, employee at the company.

Finkel’s distinctive voice was instantly recognized, and for more than two decades, superstars like The Ultimate Warrior or “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and more would have a title victory marked by The Fink’s signature announcement, “and NNNEEEWWW World Champion!”.

The Fink in the ring

Despite being an announcer, Finkel did not shy away from in-ring competition in certain circumstances.

In 1995, he fought his old rival Harvey Wippleman in a Tuxedo Match on Raw, and then helped X-Pac to shave Jeff Jarrett’s head in a Hair vs. Hair Match at SummerSlam 1998.

In addition to his position as an announcer in the ring, The Fink was an indispensable resource within WWE offices for his vast knowledge of the history of sports entertainment.

Highly respected by current Superstars, WWE Legends and the Hall of Fame, Finkel’s encyclopedic memory and friendliness made him beloved among his colleagues. The Fink was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 4, 2009 in Wrestlemania XXV.

From Planeta Wrestling we send our condolences to the family.

Remember that Planet Wrestling continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

We will keep you informed about any news and any dismissal that may occur in the company.