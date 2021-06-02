Legend Teresa Perales

06/02/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Something is changing in our society and people like Teresa Perales, a woman who has become a legend and who, thanks to her tenacity, effort, perseverance and vision of the world, has managed to get the jury of the Princesa de Asturias noticed her and awarded her the 2021 sports award.

She is a woman and a Paralympic athlete, a pairing that is not usually lavished on the stages of great ceremonies and galas, but she does. Teresa Perales is the most awarded athlete in a Games where no less than 26 madallas have been hung (seven golds, nine silver and ten bronzes), but It is not only the medals that weigh on her record, which are many more in great championships (88) and infinite if we take a look at everything that has competed, it is her. His character, his smile, his incessant activity and his eagerness to give visibility to the Paralympic athletes weigh more if possible: “It brings together in an exemplary way the most admirable sporting values. This award recognizes the effort and ability to overcome an entire group in the world & rdquor ;, says the minutes of the Princess of Asturias.

It is the great emblem of the adapted sport that he arrived at due to neuropathy when he was 19 years old.. Assimilated the initial trauma and still adjusting to her new condition, it was already in her mind that she had to do something to feel good about herself again. Swimming unexpectedly arrived and there a world opened to him that he did not know and of which today he is the authentic reference, an idol and an example for all those Paralympic athletes who have discovered that there is sport beyond football, but also beyond a wheelchair, a prosthesis, blindness or any other disability.

First Paralympic Athlete

Teresa has become the first Paralympic athlete to receive the Princess of Asturias Award in the 35 editions that have been held and only six women have previously obtained it. Zaragoza is the union of two worlds that are emerging from discrimination taking great steps thanks to people like her who disseminate, teach and propagate to the four winds that are there, that exist, that have a lot to say and who deserve an award like the Princess of Asturias as the most.

Through his books and his successes, he has made Paralympic sport known like no one else and this award that was awarded to him this Wednesday is the culmination of many hours of training, sacrifices, classes, talks, a lot of effort and many, many medals. Congratulations.

Institutional congratulations and from many athletes

There are many congratulations he received Teresa Perales after the award. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, sent him a congratulatory message on social networks: “Your record is impressive, your achievements in Paralympic Games, World Games and championships. An example your struggle and your effort. And a pride in the words of affection from all those who know you. Without a doubt, this is a well deserved Princess of Asturias Award. Congratulations, Teresa & rdquor ;.

Countrymen and companions

Another great Aragonese athlete, Conchita Martinez, recognized the merits of Perales: “Congratulations for this well deserved (…) in recognition of your levels of improvement and effort that have no limits. Congratulations, countrywoman! & Rdquor ;. For his part, Carlos Sainz, whom Teresa takes over in the award, also congratulated him: “Congratulations on the well-deserved Princess of Asturias Award for Sports & rdquor ;.

Another myth of Paralympic sport, David Casinos, was the most affectionate: “Almost 20 years ago I met Teresa in those JJPP of Athens 2004, and I already knew that she would break all the ceilings of the @Paralimpicos Congratulations for that #princesadeasturias award that recognizes everything you give us & rdquor ;.