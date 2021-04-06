Legend Pedro Rizzo says which is the worst fight for Francis Ngannou

Pedro Rizzo throwing a kick in a fight | Image: MMA Fury

Francis Ngannou (16–3) just turned down an offer from the UFC to defend the UFC World Full Weight Championship against Derrick Lewis (24–7) on July 12. The monarch has not specifically rejected “The Black Beast” but his decision would have been because he considers that the date is too early to have your next fight.

Pedro Rizzo talks about Francis Ngannou

Waiting to know more about the first defense of the «Predator», Pedro Rizzo has an opinion on what his worst fight can be. The mixed martial arts legend, who has fought in the UFC or PRIDE during his career, which ended with a 20–11 record, had this to say in a recent interview with Sherdog:

«Jones used to have problems with fighters of similar rank, as we could see against [Alexander] Gustafsson and [Dominick] Kings. Even gaining some weight, he’s not a natural heavyweight with one-hit knockout power. I really think that if Daniel Cormier is able to get back in shape, it would be the worst matchup for Ngannou.. We have good examples in his fight with Derrick Lewis or the two he had against Anthony Johnson, two beasts with impressive knockout power, and neither could stand for long against ‘DC’«.

Daniel Cormier | Image: Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today Sports