Legend of Cruz Azul, Guillermo ‘Wendy’ Mendizabal sees the Machine as the Double Champion of the 70s

The hobby of Blue Cross impatiently awaits the ninth title of the MX League, which has been denied for 23 years and although they have stayed on the road, the legend of the Machine, Guillermo MendizabalHe assured that this team has the mystique of that glorious squad.

‘Wendy’, two-time cement champion in the 1978-79 and 1979-80 seasons, pointed out that the current sky blue squad has great similarities with that Machine.

“They have that mystique, they have a great understanding with the coach, just as we had with Don Nacho Trelles; they have a great bond and commitment. That is the great similarity that I see with us, that they have a great atmosphere, they are committed like the team I played for, with affection for the institution and respect for the teammate, ”said the historic former footballer.

“I think that if they win the title, it takes a lot of pressure off, and if they manage to maintain a player base touched up with one or two, they could make a dynasty. So we played six or seven years together, there was an identity and we knew each other perfectly on the pitch ”, he added.

Guillermo Mendizabal He remembered with pain that Final that as a Guadalajara player he snatched from Cruz Azul in the 1986-87 season.

“Yes, I was champion with Guadalajara, but the only bad thing is that we beat Cruz Azul. When you achieve something you enjoy it, at that time I enjoyed with Chivas, but it was difficult, I had mixed feelings because I was playing against the team that formed me as a player and as a person, whom I learned to love so much and also because my brother played for Cruz Azul ” , he pointed.

