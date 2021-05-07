Legend Albert Pujols was discharged by the Angels: an era in LA is over

Albert Pujols was put on assignment by the Anaheim Angels, which will mean the end of his era in LA after a decade of many hits and few collective successes. It is a sudden end and on bad terms, which comes after the discontent of the Dominican for the little playing time that he has had throughout the season. Anaheim did not give in to his claims and chose to terminate him.

“The Angels organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and is honored by the fact that he wore the Anaheim jersey for nearly half of his Hall of Fame career.“Reads the statement from the Los Angeles team through Twitter.

The #Angels announced today that the Club has designated Albert Pujols for assignment. pic.twitter.com/SCRz78kXcf – Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 6, 2021

Moreno Art, owner of the organization, dedicated a few words to the 41-year-old Dominican slugger, who is the oldest active player in the Major Leagues. “Albert Pujols’ historical milestones, on and off the field, serve as inspiration for any athlete, and his actions define what it means to be a true superstar.“, He concluded.

Pujols wants to continue playing

This year, Pujols is hitting .198 with 5 homers and 12 RBIs. He played in 24 of Los Angeles’ 29 Anaheim games this season. The Santo Domingo native wanted more playing time that the team was unwilling to give him.

Anaheim leaves him free to seek a new destination, since Pujols is not contemplating retirement yet, he hopes to continue playing. The legendary slugger has 667 home runs and is targeting 700 full-lap hits.. He is currently fifth on the MLB list of greatest home runners. In addition, he has 3,253 hits (13th in history).