Leganés win at the Real Zaragoza stadium (0-5)

05/30/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The Saragossa and the Leganes They ended their participation in the Second Division with a result of 0-5 and a victory for the Madrid team. The Real Zaragoza arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Majorca by a score of 2-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Leganes he came from beating 1-0 in his fiefdom at Malaga in the last match played. The locals, at the end of the game, remained in fifteenth place in the classification, while the Leganes was placed in third place.

The first team to score was the Leganes, which kicked off in The Romareda through a bit of Kevin Bua in the 15th minute. After a new play, the visiting team increased the score, increasing the advantage thanks to a goal from Juan Muñoz at 30 minutes. The Madrid team scored again, which distanced itself by putting the 0-3 through another goal of Juan Muñoz, which thus achieved a double just before the final whistle, specifically in 43, thus closing the first half with a 0-3 in the light.

The second half began facing the Madrid team, who increased their scoring account compared to their opponent with a goal from Ruben Pardo moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 49. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which increased distances establishing the 0-5 with a goal from Miguel de la Fuente at 55 minutes, concluding regulation time with a final score of 0-5.

The technician of the Saragossa, Juan Ignacio Martinez placeholder image, gave entry to the field to Luca zanimacchia, Gabriel Fernandez Y Gaizka larrazabal replacing Francho Serrano Grace, Ivan Azon Monzon Y Sergio Bermejo, while on the part of the Leganes, Asier Garitano replaced Ruben Pardo, Sergio Gonzalez, Borja Bastón, Ignasi Miquel Y Gaku shibasaki for Ruben Perez, Sergi Palencia, Miguel de la Fuente, Jonathan Silva Y Robert Ibáñez.

In the match the referee cautioned the home team with four yellow cards only. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Alberto Zapater, Juan Jose Narvaez, Pep chavarria Y Francho Serrano Grace.

With this season-ending defeat, the Real Zaragoza it was ranked 15th in the table with 50 points. The Leganes, meanwhile, remained in third place with 73 points, occupying a place for access to the playoff promotion to First Division at the end of the game.

Data sheetReal Zaragoza:Asier Riesgo, Sergi Palencia, Javier Hernández Carrera, Rodrigo Tarín, Jonathan Silva, Robert Ibáñez, Juan Muñoz, Luis Perea, Rubén Pérez, Kevin Bua and Miguel de la FuenteLeganés:Álvaro Ratón, Álvaro Tejero, Carlos Nieto, Jair Amador Silos, Pep Chavarria, Sergio Bermejo, Alberto Zapater, Francho Serrano Gracia, Juan Sanabria, Juan José Narváez and Ivan Azon MonzonStadium:The RomaredaGoals:Kevin Bua (0-1, min. 15), Juan Muñoz (0-2, min. 30), Juan Muñoz (0-3, min. 43), Rubén Pardo (0-4, min. 49) and Miguel de the Source (0-5, min. 55)