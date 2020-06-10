The pepinero club will debut its third shirt, with the legend # GraciasHéroes, against Barcelona; Leganés is one of the towns most affected by the pandemic.

The Leganés Sports Club, under the command of the mexican coach Javier Aguirre, Presented his Wednesday new kit with the one you want honor heroes who have fought on the front line against Covid-19 pandemic in Spain.

The shirt is the third kit for the 2020/21 season, but the Madrid team will premiere this year, specifically in the party of the Date 29 of LaLiga Santander that will face you FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The design is blue with white accents and the # GraciasHéroes slogan on the back of the neck.

👏We will never forget your effort # GraciasHéroes #SeguimosJuntos The CD. Leganés will debut a tribute kit at # BarçaLeganés ➡️ https://t.co/YMx2oF62k4 pic.twitter.com/w7qwEFGGJL – C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) June 10, 2020

“The club wants to continue with this action its # GraciasHéroes campaign, with which it has wanted to help in the management of the crisis for the citizens of Leganés, one of the cities most affected in number of cases and deaths nationwide “, recalled the cucumber club in a statement.

📹 Civil Protection of Leganés has been and is one of the most relevant institutions in the city. They do a commendable job. They have left everything, including their family, to take care of the Leganese. And what many people don’t know is that they are volunteers. # ThanksHeroes 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZXR4LTk7FX – C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) June 10, 2020

