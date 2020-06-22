We will have a very important match this Tuesday, June 23, opening day 31 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Leganes seek to take advantage of your local status knowing that you cannot fail if you still dream of salvation, but you will receive Pomegranate who will try to get out alive from Butarque.

Time and Canal Leganés vs Granada

Campus: Butarque Stadium, Leganés, Madrid, Spain

Hour: 7:30 pm from Spain. 12:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 2:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Movistar LaLiga in Spain. beIN Sports in the United States. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America.

Leganés vs Granada LIVE

The box of Leganes He has had a difficult campaign fighting at the bottom of the table, there is no margin for error. After 30 days they have added just 5 wins, 9 draws and have been beaten 16 times.

The Cucumbers, of Javier Aguirre, They come from a bittersweet draw last day when they visited Mallorca in a duel in which they went down just to 9, but with a goal from Óscar Rodríguez 3 minutes from the end they saved the 1-1 that does not serve them as much, but it will be an important emotional blow.

For his part, the Pomegranate He is having a great campaign fighting in the middle of the table which is his main objective. They have 12 wins, 6 draws and have lost in 12 games.

The Nasrids They come from a new defeat in the last day when they received Villarreal being overcome 0-1.

As he Leganes As the Pomegranate they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find the Cucumbers in the last position with 24 points, while the Nasrids are ninth with 42 units in The league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Leganés vs Granada.

Leganés vs Granada LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 31 Spanish League 2019-2020