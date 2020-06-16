There is no way to stop Leo Messi. The Leganés tried to find the vaccine against the Argentine, but he was hit with reality. When the 10 wanted, he executed some cucumbers who paid dearly to miss his chances. A goal by Ansu Fati and a second, not without controversy from Messi’s penalty, ended his hopes.

Quique Setien’s game continues to leave doubts, but the results command. Barça successfully beat a bottom player who lacked a punch in a ghostly Camp Nou, who for the first time in three years did not hear the cries for « Independence » for obvious reasons.

The start of the match did not offer any surprises. Leganés fell back expecting a counterattack, while Barça played at a slow pace and predictable in search of the wear of its rivals. The visitors showed that their script was very well studied with continuous help so that Messi did not receive, while exhibiting very close lines.

The Leganés defense of Numantina and its tremendous intensity they contrasted with a Barça that wanted to win with the inertia of Mallorca. The Catalans, however, suffered a couple of serious scares before the end of the quarter hour of play. Eraso stayed hand in hand with Ter Stegen, but the former Athletic man fell asleep in his maneuver allowing Lenglet to arrive to cut your cutout. The rejection fell into the boots of Guerrero, who beat Ter Stegen with his shot, but He found the spur of the aforementioned French defender saving the goal on the line.

That scare did not end up sparking a Barça that two minutes later again gave another clear opportunity to Guerrero, who was within millimeters of scoring in a heeled shot. Leganés missed his chances and later he would remember them once the Catalans woke up from their torpor.

And how did it not appear Messi from minute 20 as if it were an alarm clock. The Argentine, in each intervention, put two more marches to the attack culé giving a great sense of danger that contrasted with a Griezmann who threw uncheck like headless chicken.

Barça was gradually cornered to the visitors, but the Pichu Cuellar had not yet intervened in any shot on goal. When it seemed that they were going to arrive in tables at the break, the goal was produced. In a play full of rejections that Messi started and that Junior played, the ball fell into Ansu Fati’s boots, who needed a touch to adjust the ball and later released a lash dry and low that ended up beating Cuellar.

The Catalans left with an excessive prize to the locker room, but football saves this cruel fate for weak teams that miss out on their options.

Messi and the referee sentence

The second half allowed a Leganés more vertical against a Barça who stayed to see them coming, but knowing that in any against they would crush the cucumbers. Aguirre’s team showed will, but when you have Messi in front of you things are not so simple.

After what Piqué scare himself with a cut on his shin, the Argentine decided to solve the shock in two magical minutes. The 10 she stewed the second goal assisting Semedo’s inning and Semedo assisting Griezmann to push her. The VAR, however, determined that the Portuguese winger was offside at the start of the play.

The school Martínez Munuera decided to compensate for this adjustment in video arbitration by removing a more than doubtful penalty from his sleeve about Messi. The Argentine started from the midfield, was the object of several fouls but continued, made a wall and as soon as he entered the area he threw himself when he felt a slight contact with Silva in his career towards the goal.

The VAR did not rectify the referee and the Argentine was able to pierce Cuellar’s frame to give an oxygen ball to Barça. It is true that Leganes was not carrying excessive danger to Ter Stegen’s goal, but that contact was too light to be a maximum penalty.

Barça and Leganés entered a carousel changes. The party died in the innocent attempts of some visitors who justified their position in the table. Without a goal there is no paradise and Barça is plenty of that. Messi applies his law. When he wants, he defines the parties before this type of party. It is that simple, but also that clear.