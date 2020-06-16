The Camp Nou offered a very different picture than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The culé coliseum was left without an audience and without political messages in its stands. Not surprisingly, for the first time in three years, the classic chant of « independence » was not heard in the 17th minute when the stadium was half empty.

The last time this situation occurred was after the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017. On that occasion, the Camp Nou also ran out of public in a duel against Las Palmas due to the danger that could be posed by some factions of the Catalans fans who threatened to invade the field in protest.

This time, the Camp Nou was empty in some stands that populated the players of Barça and Leganés. Silence reigned in the 17th minute and the television production did not want to wink at the canned sounds that they put in the games to give atmosphere.