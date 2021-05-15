Leganés receives Logroñés

05/15/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 9:30 p.m. the game of the thirty-ninth day of the Second Division will be played, which will face the Leganes and to Logroñés in the Municipal Stadium of Butarque.

The Leganes faces the thirty-ninth day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after having drawn 1-1 against the Vallecano Ray in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in 18 of the 38 matches played to date in the Second Division and have managed to score 42 goals for and 32 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Logroñés could not win at Girona in his last game (1-4), so he will look for a win against the Leganes to set the course in the championship. Before this match, the Logroñés he had won in 10 of the 38 games played in the Second Division this season and has conceded 47 goals against and scored 26 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Leganes has won 13 times, has lost three times and has drawn three times in 19 games played so far, indicating that the Logroñés you may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this meeting. At the exits, the Logroñés he has won four times, he has been defeated eight times and has drawn seven times in his 19 games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the Leganes.

In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the LogroñésWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last meeting they played together in this competition was in October 2020 and ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of Leganes.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Division, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of 22 points. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with 63 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 41 points and occupy the nineteenth position in the competition.