Leganés – Rayo and Almería

The Leganes, who finished third after thrashing this Sunday 0-5 at Saragossa, and the Vallecano Ray, which was awarded, despite losing 1-0 to Lugo, the last ticket in play for the promotion phase, they will face each other in the semifinals of the promotion phase to LaLiga Santander, Meanwhile he Almeria Y Girona they will fight for the other position in the final of the promotion.

The first leg of the tie between the two teams from Madrid It will be played at the Vallecas stadium, while the second leg will be played at the Butarque stadium.

Almería, which finished fourth after beating Sporting de Gijón this Sunday 0-2, will have the field factor in their favor, so they will play the second leg of the tie with Girona at the Mediterranean Games stadium.

Semifinals of the promotion phase:

Leganés – Rayo Vallecano, Almería – Girona.

The first leg matches will be played on June 2 and 3 and the return matches on June 5 and 6.