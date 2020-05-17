The almost seven million people who live in the Madrid metropolitan area, 19 million and 21 million in the case of New York and Mexico City, place these cities as global cities and focuses of work, training, entertainment and great movement. of people. During the last century, they have been a focus of attraction for migrants; Europeans and Latinos to New York, rural peasants to Mexico City, and Andalusian and Extremadura workers to Madrid, who have been displaced by job opportunities and the search for a better life. However, the contemporary global city is also characterized by an enormous social and spatial segregation that determines the growing inequalities in health.

In Leganés, about 10 kilometers southwest of the center of Madrid, almost 200,000 working-class people live who settled there since the 1960s. Iztapalapa is one of the 16 delegations of the former Federal District of Mexico, where 1 8 million people who move to other parts of the city every day to work in small peseros where overcrowding is the norm and not the exception. The Bronx is one of five boroughs, north of New York City, with 1.4 million people and a long history of segregation and racial discrimination.

The cities that are better equipped and prepared in public services such as health and public transport, as well as better working and housing conditions, will do better and before this crisis

Despite the fact that, at the beginning of the epidemic, it was insisted that the coronavirus “affects us all equally”, the scientific evidence flatly denies this claim. The coronavirus does know of social classes and neighborhoods. The effects of the virus are unevenly distributed following a clear social gradient of the disease according to which the most disadvantaged populations are the most affected group. The social gradient of coronavirus transmission and its consequences is determined by factors such as the type of work, the type and use of housing, and the basal health status of the populations. These factors and the urban dynamics of global cities are the same in Madrid, Mexico City, and New York.

In the case of coronavirus, the inequalities, the social gradient, are the result of large differences in exposure to risk factors for covid-19 infection that cover different spheres of urban life. The population of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods often have jobs considered essential and necessary for the daily life of the entire population, which entail greater contact with the public and do not allow teleworking. These populations generally reside in the periphery and have a long journey by public transport to get to their place of work. The characteristics of the housing of this population are very precarious and full of deficiencies, ranging from overcrowding to a lack of running water in extreme cases such as that of Iztapalapa.

Coupled with increased exposure to the coronavirus, the fact that in the event of an infection, the probability of suffering severe symptoms, hospitalization and death is closely related to the presence of other diseases, such as cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes and hypertension. We know that the prevalence of all these diseases is directly related to the social class and the neighborhood where one lives. Increased availability of junk food, higher unemployment rates, and higher rates of environmental pollution can lead to a shorter life expectancy in these more disadvantaged neighborhoods. The pandemic is accentuating these inequalities and bringing them to light for those who lived far away from them.

Knowing and acting on urban inequalities in the covid-19 is unavoidable and urgent for social justice, because these inequalities are avoidable and even selfishly from the favored classes, because for the control of the pandemic it is necessary to cover all of our populations. Given the situation of inequality in the face of exposure and vulnerability to the coronavirus in our cities, we must necessarily ask ourselves what to do? What would be the actions at the local, national and international levels that allow the population of areas such as Leganés, Iztapalapa and the Bronx to prepare and protect yourself against the coronavirus and its consequences?

Focusing on urban inequalities in the covid-19 would allow organizing, in number and type, epidemiological surveillance services and health and social services, prioritizing the most vulnerable areas in order to improve control of the epidemic and the de-escalation phases . Knowing which areas of our cities are most affected by covid-19 will allow us to actively search for cases, for their early isolation. To decrease coronavirus exposure, first of all, we must improve the working conditions of essential workers and urban displacement, as well as increase the possibility of teleworking. Second, we must improve housing conditions in disadvantaged neighborhoods. To reduce vulnerability in the state of health to contagion, preventive and community health reinforcement from primary care systems is essential. Therefore, the measures necessary to tackle the social crisis of inequality and the pandemic are the same: public health policies and social policies. An intersectoral and coordinated work that already has examples even within Spain in autonomous communities, perhaps less affected than large cities, such as Asturias.

The coronavirus crisis has clearly and globally exposed the structural, economic, and social determinants of health in a city, a country. Countries, cities that are better equipped and prepared in public services such as health and public transport, as well as better working and housing conditions, will do better and before this crisis. The pandemic and its associated economic crisis requires a clear focus on equity and international collaboration between researchers and public health technicians so that they do not become yet another factor that increases the already alarming inequalities in health.

The three authors are doctors and researchers in urban health and social inequalities.

Mariana Lazo and Usama Bilal: Dornsife School of Public Health (Drexel University, Philadelphia, USA) and SALURBAL Program (Urban Health in Latin America).

Manuel Franco, University of Alcalá de Henares and Johns Hopkins and Heart Healthy Hoods project.

