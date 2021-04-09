Leganés de LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/08/2021 at 8:47 PM CEST

SPORT.es

LaLiga Smartbank it is being absolutely enjoyable and fast-paced. Thus, the season continues with this day 34 with crazy results, a seeded with three contenders struggling to stay at the top of the table while their other three pursuers also hold strong hopes of fighting for promotion positions. direct to any stumbling block of the enemy. Even so, it seems that Spanish Y Majorca (first and second respectively) maintain a fairly comfortable advantage compared to their main rivals. Given these circumstances, this day will face the Espanyol against Leganés at the RCDE Stadium in Cornellá.

The local complex is located in the first position with 67 points. While, for their part, visitors are in the fourth place, with 57 points.

Both teams will begin their fight to take the three points home on Sunday, April 11 at 9:00 p.m.. Likewise, as the matches can only be held without an audience, it can also be enjoyed through Mitele Plus and Movistar LaLiga with the relevant subscription to these platforms. This time It will also be broadcast through Gol, so it can be enjoyed open-air.