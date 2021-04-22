Leganés de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/22/2021 at 3:03 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36, this Sunday the meeting between the Alcorcón and the Leganes, scheduled to function in the Santo Domingo.

Thus, the squad led by Juan Anquela will attend the game after registering a victory over Lugo (3-1), a victory over Castellón (2-1), a defeat against Cartagena (2-1) and a draw with Oviedo (1-1). Thus, they are located in the position number 18 of the classification, where they are found with 38 points and -10 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Asier Garitano is positioned in the fourth place of the classification, adding 58 points and +9 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Ponferradina (1-1), a defeat against Espanyol (2-1), a conquest over Sabadell (2-1) and a defeat against Mallorca (1-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Alcorcón and the Leganes of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36 will be held on Sunday, April 25 at 6:15 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.