Leganés brings Butarque closer to members

04/13/2021 at 3:25 PM CEST

Leganés stars in the essence of a modest football living in the professional. If fans cannot go to Butarque, Butarque ‘travels’ to their subscribers. The Madrid club, once again, manages to get closer to its subscribers, reminding them of the kindest face of the beautiful game. And it does it in the most complicated year for sports fans.

The club has surprised its 10,300 subscribers, giving them back the illusion for football in the year in which we lack it the most. They have sent a new card to the address of the partners, under the name ‘forever’, with the aim that do not feel far from Butarqu againand.

The most special detail has starred him Salusiano Toribio, the subscriber who stars in the campaign for being the oldest. Carry 106 years supporting the team. He had already received a tribute in Butarque after more than 100 years as a member of Leganés. “Soccer gives me a lot of life“Salusiano admitted in the campaign led by Leganés, and showed his desire to return to Butarque soon.

And it is that the Leganés, together with the new card, has sent a letter to the partners. “We have not seen each other for a long time and it will not be due to lack of desire. We know that it is not being easy at all. For this reason, from your football club we want you to receive this letter so that you know that we are still very aware of you. we really want to see you again in Butarque. We around here continue working so that when the moment comes it will be unforgettable. For now, we want you to have one of those bonds that makes us all feel so special. It’s about your membership card and this time it’s forever“, were writing.

💙 More than 10,300 illusions distributed. Among them, that of our beloved Salustiano at 106 years of age. Because being from Leganés is FOREVER. ➡️ https://t.co/KbOSzH9Ry7 pic.twitter.com/QHYdi893uq – CD Leganés (@CDLeganes) April 13, 2021

The club It has already renewed all the tickets for free for the 2020-2021 season.After this year in which, necessarily, everything that was done in person has become online, they have taken an example and now the tickets will no longer be physical.