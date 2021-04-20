Leganés and SD Ponferradina conclude their league match with a draw (1-1)

04/19/2021

On at 21:26 CEST

The Leganes and the Ponferradina tied to one in the meeting held this Monday in the Municipal Stadium of Butarque. The Leganes He faced the game wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game to him Spanish by a score of 2-1. For its part, SD Ponferradina had to settle for a zero draw against the CF Fuenlabrada. With this result, the local team was placed in fourth position, while the Ponferradina he stayed in eighth place at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation started in a positive way for him Leganes, which inaugurated the luminous with a bit of Sergio Gonzalez in the 32nd minute, thus closing the first period with a 1-0 score.

In the second half came the goal for the ponferradino team, who put the tables with a goal from Oscar Sielva in the 75th minute. Finally, the game came to an end with a 1-1 score.

The coach of the Leganes gave entrance to Brandon thomas, Borja Baston, Roberto Rosales Y Luis Perea for Miguel de la Fuente, Jose Arnaiz, Javier Aviles Y Ruben Pardo, while the Ponferradina gave the green light to Oscar Sielva, Juergen Elitim, Kaxe, Gaspar Baker Y Daniel romera, which came to replace Sergio Aguza placeholder image, Curro, Erik Moran, Carlos Doncel Y Paco Valcarce.

The referee showed a total of eight cards: four yellow cards to the Leganes (Rodrigo Tarin, Jose Arnaiz, Kenneth Omeruo Y Sergio Gonzalez) and three at Ponferradina (Yuri, Kaxe Y Jose Maria Amo). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Kenneth Omeruo (2 yellows) by the home team.

After this tie at the end of the duel, the Leganes it was placed in the fourth position of the table with 58 points, occupying a place of access to the playoff of promotion to First Division. For its part, SD Ponferradina with this point he got the eighth place with 50 points at the end of the match.

In the next match of the competition, the Leganes will play against him Alcorcón away from home and SD Ponferradina will face the Lugo in his fiefdom.

Data sheetLeganes:José Antonio Caro, Paris Adot, Jose Maria Amo, Alexandru Pascanu, Adri Castellano, Curro, Sergio Aguza, Erik Morán, Carlos Doncel, Yuri and Paco ValcarceSD Ponferradina:Asier Riesgo, Rodrigo Tarín, Sergio Gonzalez, Kenneth Omeruo, Jonathan Silva, Javier Avilés, Rubén Pardo, Rubén Pérez, Javier Eraso, José Arnaiz and Miguel de la FuenteStadium:Municipal Stadium of ButarqueGoals:Sergio Gonzalez (1-0, min. 32) and Oscar Sielva (1-1, min. 75)