Leganés adds three points after passing over Logroñés (3-0)

05/16/2021 at 11:31 PM CEST

The Leganes consolidated a great victory after thrashing 3-0 at Logroñés during the meeting held in the Municipal Stadium of Butarque this Sunday. The Leganes He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Vallecano Ray. On the visitors’ side, the Logroñés lost by a result of 1-4 in the previous match against Girona. After the result obtained, the Madrid team is fourth, while the Logroñés It is nineteenth after the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation got off to a good start for him Leganes, who fired the starting gun at the Municipal Stadium of Butarque with a goal from Miguel de la Fuente at 22 minutes, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second half luck came for the Madrid team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with another goal of Miguel de la Fuente, who thus achieved a double at 57 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which increased the score thanks to a goal of Sabin merino at 81 minutes, ending the duel with a final score of 3-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Leganes jumped off the bench Kevin Bua, Robert Ibáñez, Ruben Pardo, Rodrigo Tarin Y Diego Garcia replacing Miguel de la Fuente, Javier Aviles, Juan Muñoz, Jonathan Silva Y Sabin merino, while the changes of the visiting team were Damien, Ruben Martinez, Pablo Bobadilla, Mateusz bogusz Y Andoni Lopez, who jumped into the field for Paulino De La Fuente Gómez, Inaki Saenz Arenzana, Gorka Perez, Iago Lopes Y Andy.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Leganes (Javier Aviles Y Jonathan Silva), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this good display the Leganes It already has 66 points in the Second Division and is placed in fourth place in the classification, occupying a place of access to the playoff for promotion to First Division. For his part, Logroñés it remains with 41 points, in a relegation position to Second B, with which it faced this thirty-ninth day.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Division: the Logroñés will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him CF Fuenlabrada at home, while the Leganes will play against him CD Mirandés at home.

Data sheetLeganes:Asier Riesgo, Sergi Palencia, Javier Hernández Carrera, Sérgio Gonzalez, Jonathan Silva (Rodrigo Tarín, min.80), Javier Avilés (Robert Ibáñez, min.65), Juan Muñoz (Rubén Pardo, min.80), Gaku Shibasaki, Rubén Pérez, Sabin Merino (Diego Garcia, min.87) and Miguel de la Fuente (Kevin Bua, min.65)Logroñés:Santamaría, Unai Medina, Gorka Perez (Pablo Bobadilla, min.46), Álex Pérez, Iago Lopes (Mateusz Bogusz, min.64), Paulino De La Fuente Gómez (Damián, min.45), Andy (Andoni López, min. 68), Jaime Sierra, Inaki Saenz Arenzana (Ruben Martinez, min. 46), Nano and Lander OlaetxeaStadium:Municipal Stadium of ButarqueGoals:Miguel de la Fuente (1-0, min. 22), Miguel de la Fuente (2-0, min. 57) and Sabin Merino (3-0, min. 81)