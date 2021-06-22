Legalization of same-sex marriage reduces homophobia

In addition to ensuring a basic and fundamental right that is to be able to marry a freely chosen person, the legalization of homosexual marriage has a very positive consequence in the societies that recognize it: a study published in PNAS magazine in 2019 showed that at least in the US, This regulation has also led to a reduction in the homophobic attitudes of the population.

These results show that public policies can shape social norms and alter people’s attitudes. “The idea that norms shape attitudes has existed in social psychology for many years,” explains Eric Hehman, professor in the department of Psychology at McGill University (USA). “We wanted to measure whether laws and policies they can also act as norms and change deep-seated biases. “

Gay marriage in America

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first US state. in legalizing same-sex marriage. In subsequent years, 34 other states and Washington, DC, would follow suit before the Supreme Court finally ruled, in June 2015, that same-sex couples could marry across the country. Since then, polls have suggested that support for same-sex marriage has risen steadily.

Since same-sex marriage was legalized in different states over the course of eleven years, Hehman’s team was able to map trends in anti-gay prejudice during this period.

By geolocating responses to a website launched in 2002 that measures respondents’ biases, the authors were able to examine changes in regional homophobic biases of around one million respondents over a twelve-year period. The researchers compared these trends before and after the statewide legalization of same-sex marriage in each state.

Although the implicit and explicit bias against the gay community was declining or stable before the legalization of same-sex marriage, the researchers found that legislation supporting this population caused the anti-gay bias to decline by roughly twice as high. the rate measured above.

By contrast, in the fifteen states that did not pass legalization of same-sex marriage locally, Hehman found a “backlash effect”. In those states, prejudice against gays rose immediately after the Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage across the country.

One possibility, Hehman says, is that even though attitudes were shifting toward greater acceptance of same-sex marriage, A tipping point of support had not yet been reached in those states for the majority to accept the federal ruling.

The study also suggests that attitudes and legislation can be mutually reinforcing: evolving attitudes toward same-sex marriage may have served as an impetus for both state and federal legalization.

“In other words, representative governments can contribute or intensify the change in the attitude of citizens by passing laws,” explains the expert. “We have some evidence that the laws would have caused a change in bias, but it is possible that the effect was in both directions.”